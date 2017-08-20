Fluellen rushed 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Panthers.

Fluellen didn't get in until late in the second quarter, but immediately made an impact with a 53-yard run on his second touch. He added a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth and ended up leading the team in rushing yards. This performance certainly helps Fluellen's chances in the battle with rookie seventh-rounder Khalfani Muhammad for Tennessee's third-string running back job and could also put him on other teams' radars should he end up losing that competition .