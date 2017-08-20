Titans' David Fluellen: Leading rusher against Carolina
Fluellen rushed 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Panthers.
Fluellen didn't get in until late in the second quarter, but immediately made an impact with a 53-yard run on his second touch. He added a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth and ended up leading the team in rushing yards. This performance certainly helps Fluellen's chances in the battle with rookie seventh-rounder Khalfani Muhammad for Tennessee's third-string running back job and could also put him on other teams' radars should he end up losing that competition .
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...