Titans' David Fluellen: Leaves Sunday's contest with apparent injury
Fluellen left Sunday's game against the Texans with an apparent injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The Titans haven't yet released the specific details of Fluellen's injury. Listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, Fluellen had been reduced to a special teams role coming into Sunday's contest.
