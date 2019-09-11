Fluellen (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Fluellen dealt with a knee injury leading up to the season opener but was ultimately active at game time. He didn't have a large role in the team's offense with just four snaps and no touches. If Fluellen's unable to get healthy for Sunday's game versus the Colts, the Titans will roll out just two running backs -- Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis -- unless they sign another player.

