Fluellen (ankle) was listed as the team's third-string running back on the Titans' first unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Fluellen is currently battling an ankle injury and has not practiced since exiting early from Friday's session. However, that didn't stop the team from listing him as the primary backup behind Derrick Henry (calf) and Dion Lewis. While that isn't likely to line him up for any major volume to begin the campaign, he has held off competition such as Jeremy McNichols and Alex Barnes to this point.