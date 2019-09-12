Fluellen (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Fluellen was limited Wednesday after having played through a knee injury Week 1. He'll have one more opportunity to practice fully ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts. If Fluellen is forced to sit out Week 2, the Titans will go forward without depth behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis unless they choose to add a running back to the roster.

