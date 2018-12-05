Fluellen (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Fluellen appears to be trending towards missing his fourth straight game as the Titans have a short week leading up to Thursday's matchup against the Jaguars. Even if he were able to suit up, Fluellen would serve only as a depth player, assuming a role behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.

