Fluellen didn't get a touch in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to New England.

With DeMarco Murray (knee) sidelined, Fluellen was the only Tennessee running back dressed besides Derrick Henry. Henry was able to carry the load, however, leaving Fluellen on the sidelines. Fluellen has one more year left on his deal with the Titans and will hope to once again end up on the right side of the roster bubble in 2018.