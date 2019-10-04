Play

Fluellen (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fluellen exclusively played special teams in Week 4 and has been unable to practice this week due to the knee injury. The Titans will have Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis as their only available running backs Sunday, barring a roster move this weekend.

