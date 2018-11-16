Fluellen (knee) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

As expected, Fluellen will remain sidelined due to a non-contact injury suffered during a Week 10 win over the Patriots. As long as Fluellen remains sidelined, Dalyn Dawkins will serve as Tennessee's No. 3 running back behind starters Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.