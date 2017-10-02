Titans' David Fluellen: One carry in Week 4
Fluellen rushed once for three yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.
Fluellen continues to sit a distant third on the running back depth chart behind DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Neither Murray nor Henry were able to get anything going, totaling 31 and seven yards on the ground, respectively.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...