Fluellen rushed once for three yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.

Fluellen continues to sit a distant third on the running back depth chart behind DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Neither Murray nor Henry were able to get anything going, totaling 31 and seven yards on the ground, respectively.

