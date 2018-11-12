Fluellen (knee) avoided serious injury but won't play in Week 11, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fluellen went down with a non-contact injury against the Patriots on Sunday, which typically suggests a ligament issue. Fortunately he isn't expected to miss an extended period of time, though he remains without a concrete timetable for return. He hasn't seen much action on offense and his absence shouldn't impact the team greatly.