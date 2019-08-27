Fluellen (knee) will participate in some extent during Tuesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fluellen has been managing a knee injury since Tennessee's first preseason tilt. While it remains to be seen whether Fluellen will be limited as he resumes practicing, he appears to have a shot of retaking the field Week 1. The 27-year-old is competing for the No. 3 gig behind Derrick Henry (calf) and Dion Lewis.