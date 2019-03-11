Fluellen is re-signing an undisclosed contract with the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The depth running back was plagued by injuries in 2018, and only carried the ball four times for 16 yards in seven games. Fluellen was placed on injured reserve Dec. 20 with a knee injury, but will likely be ready for training camp. Expect the Toledo product to have slim fantasy value in the Tennessee backfield, barring injuries, in 2019.

