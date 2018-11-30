Fluellen (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fluellen did not practice Thursday and Friday after logging a limited session Wednesday. The depth running back will miss his third straight game as he continues to nurse a lingering knee injury. With Fluellen sidelined, Dalyn Dawkins could receive a slight increase in special teams snaps.

