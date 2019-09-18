Play

Fluellen (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fluellen will miss his second straight game due to this hamstring injury. He didn't practice all week, either, but the Thursday game will give him 10 days to recover before Week 4's matchup versus the Falcons. Even when Fluellen is healthy, his main usage will be on special teams since Derrick Henry is easing into a pass-catching role in addition to being the bell cow.

