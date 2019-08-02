Fluehllen exited Friday's practice with an apparent right ankle injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fluellen limped off the field and headed into the building with the athletic trainer after sustaining the injury. The 27-year-old added some weight this offseason to potentially work as a fullback for the Titans, but it's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined.

