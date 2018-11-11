Titans' David Fluellen: Suffers non-contact injury
Fluellen was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Patriots due to a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
When Fluellen took the handoff, he instantly dropped to the ground in pain. A non-contact knee injury suggests there's ligament damage, but there likely won't be an official diagnosis until after the game.
