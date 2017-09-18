Fluellen rushed three times for 18 yards while failing to see a target in the passing game during Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars.

With starting running back DeMarco Murray sitting out most of the second half with hamstring tightness, Fluellen was occasionally called upon to spell Derrick Henry. Fluellen's value will be limited even if Murray's reportedly minor ailment forces him to miss time, as Henry's capable of taking on a full-time role.