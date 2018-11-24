Titans' David Fluellen: Unavailable Week 12
Fluellen (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game at Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Fluellen did not practice this week as he continues to nurse the non-contact knee injury sustained in Week 10. The Titans offense is unlikely to feel his absence with Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis continuing to serve as the top two options out of the backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...