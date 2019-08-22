Titans' David Fluellen: Undergoes knee surgerty
Fluellen (knee) underwent knee surgery but is hoping to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Fluellen had mysteriously been absent from practice since the team's first preseason game. Details of the procedure are sparse, yet it appears there's some optimism Fluellen will be ready for the team's Week 1 contest against the Browns. Prior to the injury, he was listed as the team's third-string back, though his absence will create more opportunity for the likes Jeremy McNichols, Dalyn Dawkins and Akeem Hunt.
