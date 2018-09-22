Titans' David Fluellen: Won't play Sunday
Fluellen (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Fluellen stuck to special teams in each of the first to regular season games, so his absence won't affect the fantasy realm. Rookie Dayln Dawkins will likely suit up for his first NFL game in Fluellen's place.
