Titans' David Fluellen: Won't play Week 15
Fluellen (knee_) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Fluellen will miss his fifth straight game and hasn't practiced in the last two weeks. The 26-year-old will look towards Week 16 against the Redskins for a potential return, though there has yet to be any indication he's near a return. Jeremy McNichols will serve as the Titans' No. 3 running back in his absence.
