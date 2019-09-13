Titans' David Fluellen: Works as limited participant
Fluellen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Fluellen didn't participate in Thursday's practice which is negative sign for his status, but he was able to work in a limited capacity Friday. Even if Fluellen shakes off his injury in time, however, his workload is geared toward special teams with Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis ahead of him in the depth chart.
