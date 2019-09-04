Titans' David Fluellen: Works without limitations
Fluellen (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Fluellen had a minor knee surgery Aug. 21. He's already back to full speed and will be ready for Sunday's game versus the Browns. However, he's destined for a special-teams role -- he logged just 23 offensive snaps in 23 games with the Titans over the last two years -- behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.
