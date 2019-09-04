Fluellen (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Fluellen had a minor knee surgery Aug. 21. He's already back to full speed and will be ready for Sunday's game versus the Browns. However, he's destined for a special-teams role -- he logged just 23 offensive snaps in 23 games with the Titans over the last two years -- behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week