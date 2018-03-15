King signed a one-year extension with the Titans on Wednesday, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

King, who the Titans traded for last September in exchange for a conditional draft pick, recorded three tackles and one sack over seven games in 2017 while operating as a rotational defensive lineman. He'll likely remain in a low-volume role in 2018 and, as such, isn't worth any consideration in IDP formats.

