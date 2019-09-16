Long (groin) played 13 special teams snaps during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Jaguars.

Mere hours before Sunday's kickoff, the Titans tagged Long as limited with a groin injury, but he proceeded to suit up and make no statistical impact in the box score. He was left off the team's first Week 3 practice report and should be good to go for Thursday's game at Jacksonville. That's assuming he's active, of course.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories