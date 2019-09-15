Long (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Long projects to provide the Titans with linebacker depth if healthy Week 2. He did not suit up Week 1. If the rookie sixth-round pick is forced to miss any time, his absence will have a negligible impact on Tennessee's defensive gameplan.

