Long recorded eight tackles (five solo), two passes defended and an interception in Sunday's 19-10 win against the Colts.

Long nabbed an interception for the second game in a row as he stepped in front of a pass intended for Michael Pittman in the second quarter. The fourth-year linebacker did not line up on every down for the Titans defense for the second time in six games, playing 61 of the team's 65 defensive snaps against Indianapolis. Long has recorded 45 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions this season, and he'll look to post another dominant performance against the Texans in Week 8.