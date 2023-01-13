Long (hamstring) finished the 2022 season with 86 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions across 12 games.

Long remained a key contributor to Tennessee's defense when he was on the field, as he racked up at least eight tackles in seven of his 12 contests. However, he's now missed at least two games in all four of his seasons in the NFL, and he finished the 2022 campaign on injured reserve. Long will enter free agency after playing out the final season of his rookie contract, and he should draw significant interest in free agency.