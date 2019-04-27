Titans' David Long: Lands in Tennessee

The Titans selected Long in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

The West Virginia product led the Mountaineers in sacks with 8.0 in 2018 en route to earning Big 12 DPOY honors. An ankle injury prevented him from testing at the combine but the film shows a quick player with good instincts. Long does have short arms and is under 6-foot, limiting his long-term upside, but he's a decent value for depth purposes at this stage in the draft.