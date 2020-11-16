site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' David Long: Lands on COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2020
Long (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
It's unclear if the 22-year-old tested positive for the virus himself or if he came in close contact with an infected individual. Long will be unavailable until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
