Long (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
Long had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after logging DNPs at practice throughout the week. His absence will certainly be a blow to the team's linebacker corps, if not the team's defense as a whole. Monty Rice and Joe Jones will likely step into bigger roles, as Long will now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a Week 18 return being the soonest he may take the field again.