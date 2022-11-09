Long recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss versus the Chiefs.
Long collected double-digit tackles for the second time this season, including three stops on the first series of overtime Sunday. The fourth-year linebacker now has 63 tackles (37 solo), four passes defended and two interceptions on 499 defensive snaps through eight games in 2022. Long recorded a career-best 75 tackles while playing only 10 games due to a lingering hamstring injury last year, so he should easily set a new career high so long as he remains healthy over the next nine weeks.