Titans' David Long: Returns from COVID list
Long (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Long was on the COVID-19 list for last week's win over Baltimore, but he's back on the active roster for Week 12. The 22-year-old should return to his role on special teams for the Titans.
