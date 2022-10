Long posted seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and a pass defense during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Long has played every defensive snap for the Titans in three games this season, and he's notched at least seven tackles in each of those contests. Across four games, he has 25 stops and is on track to match his career-high 75 stops, which he set in just 10 games during the 2021 campaign.