Long recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and one interception during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Long's game-sealing interception came with nine seconds remaining in the game when Washington was on Tennessee's two yard line down 21-17. The 25-year-old linebacker produced his best outing this season Sunday against the Commanders, as he amassed 11 tackles, which is good enough for the team-high in Week 5, as well as his season-high in that category. The 227-pounder played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday, and he'll now rest up during the Titans' bye this weekend before returning to action next Sunday against the Colts.

