Long (knee) is officially active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.

Long didn't miss a practice during the week, so it's not a major surprise he'll be available Sunday. The 21-year-old primarily played special teams during the regular season but saw 47 defensive snaps last week against the Ravens with Jayon Brown (shoulder) sidelined. Long should return to a reserve role Sunday since Brown is also available.

