Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Long left the team's Week 13 loss to Philadelphia due to a hamstring issue and was unable to practice to start Week 14 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In Long's absence, Joe Schobert and Monty Rice are candidates for increased roles next to Dylan Cole.