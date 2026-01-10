Martin-Robinson recorded four receptions on six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown across 17 games in 2025.

Martin-Robinson saw a significant increase in his role relative to his rookie year in 2024. He was active for all 17 games and contributed primarily on special teams, with only 133 of his 510 snaps coming on offense. However, Martin-Robinson did manage the first touchdown of his career with a one-yard grab in Week 6.