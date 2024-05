Martin-Robinson has officially signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Martin-Robinson was the third tight end in school history to surpass 1,000 receiving for their career. He also led the teams in receptions (40) and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (4) across 12 games during is senior season. The rookie will now look to make an impression at OTAs in an effort to land on the team's 53-man roster.