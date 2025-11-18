Martin-Robinson went without a target while playing just one of the Titans' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans.

Martin-Robinson brought in a one-yard catch for a touchdown in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Raiders, but he's otherwise gone without a look in the passing game over his 10 appearances on the season. Though the reserve tight end will likely continue to see limited action on offense throughout the season, Martin-Robinson is locked in as a core special-teams contributor for Tennessee.