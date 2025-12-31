Martin-Robinson played eight of the Titans' 74 snaps on offense and recorded a nine-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints.

The reception was the third of the season for Martin-Robinson, who previously had a one-yard touchdown grab in Week 6 and a six-yard catch in Week 14. The second-year tight end has suited up in all 16 of the Titans' games to date, but he's seen most of his playing time on special teams while Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm have worked ahead of him on offense.