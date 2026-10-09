Martin-Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Martin-Robinson tweaked his hamstring during Week 5 prep, which prevented him from practicing both Thursday and Friday. That's not a good sign for his chances of playing in Sunday's AFC South showdown, but his official status may not be known until the Titans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Kylen Granson would step into the TE3 role behind Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger if Martin-Robinson cannot play against Houston.