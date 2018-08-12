Titans' Davond Dade: Agrees to deal with Titans

Dade signed a contract with the Titans on Sunday, the Titans' official website reports.

Dade spent the last four years playing college ball at Portland State and finished his senior season tallying 47 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He'll now earn a look with the Titans, but will likely need to have an extremely impressive showing in the preseason to have any chance at a roster spot.

