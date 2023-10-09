Hopkins recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 140 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts.

Hopkins had his best game as a Titan by any measure, in part benefitting from a relatively pass-heavy game script. He didn't rely solely on volume, however, as he tallied three receptions of at least 20 yards after entering the contest with only two such gains. Hopkins still doesn't have a touchdown on the season, though he's managed to top 60 receiving yards in three of five weeks.