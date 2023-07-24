Hopkins officially agreed to terms with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The veteran wideout, who was let go by the Cardinals back in May, is thus in line to headline a Titans wideout corps that also features 2022 first-rounder Treylon Burks, as well as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Chris Moore. Hopkins recorded a 64/717/3 stat line (on 96 targets) in nine games with Arizona last season, but assuming the 31-year-old remains healthy, his looming role in Tennessee's offense should result in plenty of targets, and in turn weekly fantasy relevance, this coming season.