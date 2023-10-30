Hopkins was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to a toe injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

In the wake of his three-touchdown performance against the Falcons this past Sunday, Hopkins is tending to his second health concern of the season after dealing with an ankle issue Weeks 2-4. As a result, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.