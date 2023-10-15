Hopkins recorded one reception on five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

The Titans ran only 46 offensive plays, which limited volume for their skill-position players across the board. That was certainly the case for Hopkins, who had his worst statistical performance of the season while matching his low in targets. To make matters worse, Hopkins was seen holding his hand in apparent discomfort late in the game, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Tennessee is heading into their bye week, but his health status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Falcons.