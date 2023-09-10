Hopkins recorded seven receptions on 13 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Hopkins got acclimated to the Tennessee offense quickly, as he was targeted on 38.2 percent of Ryan Tannehill's pass attempts. His efficiency was a different story, and he averaged only five yards per target while managing long gains 16, 15 and 12 yards. Treylon Burks should see his role grow as the season moves forward, but Hopkins is clearly the priority to see opportunity in the Titans' offense.