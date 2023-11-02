Hopkins (toe) is expected to play Thursday night against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

On a short week, Hopkins got in a pair of limited practices Monday and Tuesday before missing Wednesday's session. He's long been someone who doesn't need to practice much in order to play, and it's fair to wonder if the Titans were simply giving the 31-year-old some extra time to get his body ready for Thursday night. Hopkins is coming off of a three-touchdown Week 8 with rookie Will Levis under center. Hopkins' official status will be determined 90 minutes prior to kickoff Thursday.